How to Use Smoke Bombs in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights gives players the ability to take the field as Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin, as they must find strength in order to uncover a centenary conspiracy in a Gotham currently mourning its biggest protector. With that said, differently from the acclaimed Arkham series, you will not be able to make use of many gadgets while in battle, but a few must-haves such as the always-handy smoke bombs are still present. But how can you use Smoke Bombs in Gotham Knights?

How to Unlock and Use Smoke Bombs in Gotham Knights

Just like the health packs, you will be able to make use of the smoke bombs in Gotham Knights from the get-go. With that said, you will be able to use your smoke bomb by, once in battle, holding L1 on PS5, LB on Series X/S, or your designed grappling hook key on PC. The reason the same key used for the hook is also used for the smoke ball is that, differently from the Arkham games, if you use the smoke while in the open, your character will automatically grapple away from the fight.

It’s important to point out that, just like your medicine packs, the Smoke bombs will be replenished to their maximum value once you return to the Belfry.

To recap, here’s how to use Smoke Boms in Gotham Knights:

Enter any kind of fight.

Hold L1 on PS5, LB on Series X/S, or your designed grappling hook key on PC to use the smoke bomb.

You can play Gotham Knights right now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.