Gotham Knights has garnered a bit of attention for being locked to 30FPS on consoles and simply having no performance mode. However, there are a variety of reasons why this is the case. This ranges from full untethered co-op across the world, to certain features, and more. Although many of you will still be wondering if there are certain workarounds to achieve a higher FPS — perhaps you may even be thinking about the same on PC. This article will take you through how to increase FPS in Gotham Knights.

Process of How to Increase FPS in Gotham Knights

PC players will not be locked to 30FPS however the process of achieving around 60FPS will take a lot of work. You will need a pretty high-powered PC with a graphics card such as a Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 to get the chance of reaching the amount of FPS you’re looking for. One of the most important settings you’ll want to alter straight away is the ‘Max FPS Limit’ found in the Resolution Quality settings. Make sure to change the FPS Limit to 60 if you haven’t already got it set as that. Some other settings that will help you reach 60 FPS are as follows:

Texture Quality: High

High Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Upscaling Type: Off

Off VSync: Off

Console players on the other hand unfortunately are absolutely locked to 30FPS. There are no workarounds at the moment to get higher FPS on consoles but the gameplay experience will generally stay at an equal standard for both platforms apart from the FPS differences with each. Given the fact that players are always busy learning how to switch characters and taking a plunge into the world around them, there is always a great opportunity for maximizing performance in whatever way you can.

On the note of PC settings, although we recommend these settings for achieving higher FPS there is always some personal preference involved in selecting settings so your personal settings may differ from these a bit which will ensure you get the experience that is best for you.

Gotham Knights is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.