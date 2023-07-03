The Crowd Goes Wild for Anime Joker in Wit Studio’s Suicide Squad Isekai

Image: DC / Wit Studio

Suicide Squad Isekai is coming soon. Some of you might be wondering, another DC anime, so soon after My Adventures With Superman, but it appears that DC is setting up quite the anime slate lately, and fans are pumped. With distinctive and colorful headliners like Harley Quinn and Joker featured heavily, the trailer was unveiled at Anime Expo 23 to fans understandably excited. Add to this, at the helm of the Suicide Squad Isekai production is Wit Studio, which has brought Spy x Family, Vinland Saga, and Attack on Titan to the screen.

Suicide Squad Isekai is Coming Thanks to DC and Wit Studio

The glimpse we got was tiny but enough to get people buzzing about the Suicide Squad Isekai anime from Wit Studio. Anime has become one of the foremost demanded genres of entertainment in the world, among the likes of sitcoms and crime dramas. With the legendary DC Comics catalog at their disposal, a uniquely reputable team like Wit Studio is an excellent partner. Understandably, fans are super excited for this upcoming project!

HARLEY QUINN SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI pic.twitter.com/0PeiSsDSwm — Gabimaru lovebot(Birdy) – @AX (@akamarulover) July 3, 2023

Hear those cheers for anime Harley and Joker? You should, because they look great, especially Joker’s design. But perhaps most exciting so far is the prospect of these characters being transported to an apparent fantasy world, where members of the Suicide Squad find themselves in an Isekai adventure. Gotta say this is looking a lot better than any other upcoming Suicide Squad projects.

What is Isekai?

Chances are a lot of anime fans will know this, but for Western comics fans checking in for their favorite characters, Isekai refers to stories where characters are transported to an unfamiliar world. This is by no means an exclusive concept to anime, as there are plenty of examples in the West (Alice in Wonderland, The Matrix) but it’s delightful to see Suicide Squad Isekai delivering this collaboration with some wonderfully redesigned characters.

Joker and Harley Quinn Are Looking Fly in Isekai

Image: DC / Wit Studio

While the animation is distinctive and smooth, all eyes were on the character designs. Harley Quinn was bound to translate well to anime form, the Joker feels like an especially inspired, creative take.

Character Designs for Harley Quinn and The Joker for the 'Suicide Squad Isekai' anime pic.twitter.com/A3NSfLH72q — ScreenTime (@screentime) July 3, 2023

Instead of the countless imitations of Heath Ledger’s Joker’s smudged, edgy smile makeup, we see a lean Joker, with a stylish haircut and smile makeup where he’s showing his pearly, jagged whites. It’s just enough of an homage while feeling fresh, and it looks awesome.

There is no official release date shown yet, but keep an eye out for this excellent project at the DC Official Twitter account, and the Suicide Squad Isekai website!

