It is no stretch to say that the Blood Burner Motorcycle available as part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode is the most unique vehicle to ever debut in the franchise. A title the bike earns given its Hell-Cycle style, high durability, and ability to talk.

But where can you find Blood Burner? And after finding it, can you add the vehicle to your collection? Here’s how to get the Blood Burner Motorcycle in MW3 Zombies.

MW3 Zombies Blood Burner Motorcycle Location

Although the vehicle will spawn at random locations after each deployment, I was able to find the Blood Burner Motorcycle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies by heading to the southmost portion of the Seaport District area. Once at the area, keep your eyes open, as the bike will only appear on your map and radar after either you or one of your teammates hops on it.

There’s no way to add the Blood Burner Motorcycle to your vehicle collection in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

After finding Blood Burner, I highly recommend that you make use of the bike’s enhanced frame and AoE ability to unlock the Gravestone trophy/achievement. You will be able to unlock the trophy/achievement by performing 100 zombie vehicle kills during a single deployment to Urzikstan.

How to Unlock the Gravestone Trophy/Achievement Fast in MWZ

You will be able to unlock the Gravestone trophy/achievement in a matter of minutes by heading to any of the Exfill Zones located in the Low or Medium Threat areas of the map and then calling for one.

After the call is made, a wide array of low-level zombies will spawn in the immediate area, so just hop into your vehicle of choice and run over them to your heart’s content. Once all enemies are killed, wait and then repeat the process until the Gravestone trophy/achievement is unlocked.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty; Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2023