Are you wondering how to get the Bountiful Treasure Chest in the Storage Zone in Honkai Star Rail Articles | Attack of the Fanboy during the tutorial level? Bountiful Treasure Chests contain lots of valuable loot, but they usually require you to solve a puzzle or defeat a formidable foe to reach it. The first Precious Chest you come across in Honkai: Star Rail. You will find this chest sitting on a seemingly inaccessible platform. However, you will be able to get it, just not in the way you think.

How to Get the Bountiful Treasure Chest from the Storage Zone in Honkai: Star Rail

Unfortunately, you cannot get this chest during the tutorial level because you cannot activate the puzzle you need to solve until later in the game. This means you must return to the starting area after you finish the tutorial missions to get this Bountiful Chest from the Storage Zone in Honkai Star Rail.

It is best if you wait until you get the Road to Revival quest because it will take you back to this area when it has you speaking with Hinkel, the Head of Ecology. You will find her sitting on this platform, and you can speak with her after solving the puzzle.

First, step on the highlighted platform and investigate it. This will start the Unearthly Marvel puzzle, where you must activate all platforms by stepping on them in a specific order. In addition, you cannot step on the same platform twice; otherwise, it will reset your progress.

Do won’t worry, though, as we have the exact steps you need to take to solve the puzzle. You will want to step on them by following these directions: Up, Left, Up, Up, Left Up. When you step into the golden glowing orb, you will be transported to another platform, and this is what you want.

You can now open the Bountiful Treasure chest in the Storage Zone that was taunting you during the tutorial level. You will also activate the Lucent passageway and gain access to Hinkel and the enemy needed to complete the Road to Revival quest.

