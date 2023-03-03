How to Get the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok

Image: Santa Monica Studio

Kratos has had many weapons since the first God of War was released, and in God of War: Ragnarok, the case is no different. He still wields a variety of swords, spears, and what-have-you against his many enemies. Today we’ll talk about one of them, the Draupnir Spear, and how to get it.

Where to Find the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Draupnir Spear is a new weapon that you’ll need in order to complete a quest in God of War: Ragnarok. It’s the only weapon that can be used to defeat an enemy capable of reading your every move. Thankfully, it’s not difficult to get it.

You can get the Draupnir Spear in the second half of the game’s story, particularly during a quest in the tenth chapter called Forging Destiny, which takes place in Svartalfheim. Just follow the below steps: First, you’ll need to make your way through the Myrkr Tunnels, and go to The Forge. Once there, you’ll need to solve a few puzzles requiring you to move waterwheels. You’ll need to freeze geysers to do that. After solving the puzzles, you’ll eventually find a broken elevator. Find the materials it will request from you so that Brok can fix it. Once the elevator is repaired, ride it and go to The Lady of The Forge You will receive the Draupnir Spear at this point.

The Draupnir Spear is a fast and versatile weapon. You can use it to slay enemies up close or throw it to hit enemies from afar. It will stick where it lands and can explode as well. It’s a good all-around weapon, but it will take some time to get used to it.

This weapon uses the Wind element and can be upgraded using Gale Flames. Skills associated with it include Draupnir’s Wail, Draupnir’s Call, and Spear Arsenal. The best runic attacks for it include Artillery of the Ancients, and Mountain Splitter. Lastly, the Draupnir Spear can also be used to open Nornir Chests, as well as to access new areas in the game.

And that’s all you need to know about the Draupnir Spear. If you want to know more about God of War: Ragnarok, check out our review of God of War, as well as the best way to play the games in order.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023