How to Get the Flawless Aetherium Crystal Schematic in MW3 Zombies

Schematics are essential to collect while playing a Modern Warfare 3 zombie match since they can make future matches more manageable as you’ll have instant access to specific items. The Flawless Aetherium allows you to upgrade a gun to pack-a-punch 3, making its schematic very valuable.

Finding the Flawless Aetherium schematic will take some time, and there are challenging steps you must take, but it is worth it in the end. Here’s how you can get the Flawless Aetherium schematic in MW3 Zombies.

Finding the Flawless Aetherium Crystal Schematic in MW3 Zombies

To get the Flawless Aetherium schematic in MW3 Zombies, you must first find and defeat the hidden Greylorm boss inside the Aether Storm. After defeating the Greylorm boss, a reward rift will appear that has a chance to spawn the Flawless Aetherium schematic, although it is not guaranteed. If you fail to get it the first time, you must hunt down, defeat the Greylorm boss again, and recheck the reward rift.

Considering the Greylorm boss is a hidden secret, you must be wondering how to start the fight. We have you covered in the next section, explaining how to fight the Greylorm boss in MW3 Zombies.

How to Find the Greylorm Boss in MW3 Zombies

Players can find the Greylorm boss by finding and collecting four Calibration Data USBs and placing them in the Refractor terminals inside the Aether Storm. Doing so will cause the boss to spawn, allowing you to take it on in a fight and possibly receive the Flawless Aetherium schematic from the reward rift.

Besides the Flawless Aetherium schematic, the Greylorm boss can reward you with other rare rewards, such as the Scorcher or Legendary Aether Tool schematic. These will also come from the reward rift at the end of the boss fight, making it well worth taking the time to take it down.

How to Beat the Greylorm Boss in MW3 Zombies

The Greylorm has three main attack patterns you must look out for. It will use lunge attacks, burrow into the ground, and aether breath.

For lunge attacks, your best bet is to keep your distance throughout most of the fight to avoid getting hit by them. The Greylorm is primarily stationary but has the chance of closing in the gap with a lunge, so make sure you are prepared and moving back and forth from a distance to avoid getting hit.

When the Greylorm burrows into the ground, be prepared to sprint to a new location, as it will most likely shoot up and attack from below where you are standing. Once the Greylorm resurfaces, unload your ammo and explosives toward it for maximum damage.

Lastly, the Greylorm will release Aether Breath in a sweeping-like motion. There’s not much you can do here, but do your best to avoid it. Run to the left or right to avoid the breath. Otherwise, you will take immense damage.

The Greylorm is a challenging fight, but once you defeat it, you can earn the best schematics from the reward rift. This makes the whole challenge worth it.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2023