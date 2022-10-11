If you have plunged into the free-to-play battle royale Apex Legends within the last few days, especially during its Fight or Fright Event, you may have noticed that some of the crafting replicators have turned completely gold. This is not a bug. In fact, Respawn Entertainment wants you to find these golden replicators, because they may just hold the secret to finding the Willy Wonka-esque Golden Ticket. So where do you find one of these rare items? How do you get your hands on a Golden Ticket in Apex Legends? That is what we will be covering in this guide. Read on to find out how to get the Golden Ticket in Apex Legends.

Snagging a Golden Ticket in Apex Legends

The Golden Ticket in Apex Legends is quite different from the one in the movie about a young boy and his father going to a chocolate factory. In fact, this golden ticket will take you to a mystical new land: a new map that will come to Apex Legends in Season 15.

Fans have been curious for a while now if Respawn Entertainment was going to make a new map some point soon, and now they will get a teaser into what the studio has been working on.

A New Home unlocks on October 19th. We'll probably get the legend trailer on October 17th, and the Launch Trailer on October 20th. pic.twitter.com/Jii0uNJYJE — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) October 11, 2022

How Do You Get a Golden Ticket?

To get a ticket, head over to any of Apex Legends’ crafting replicators. The ones that glow gold are surefire to have a Golden Ticket inside.

To get one, you will need to craft it. Crafting a Golden Ticket takes 125 crafting materials. We advise you find an empty area with no enemies where you can loot lots of bins to get 125. After you’re done scrounging, get to the crafting replicator and craft your Golden Ticket.

Do You Get Anything Else for Crafting a Golden Ticket?

When you craft a Golden Ticket in Apex Legends, you will also get a fully kitted-out gold weapon to use in the match that you are in. However, the Golden Ticket is nowhere to be found in your inventory in-game. Instead, when you return to the lobby, you will notice a new option in the Game Modules tab on the top right corner near the podium icon. It will read “A New Home.”

The option is currently locked, but when it opens on Oct. 19, be ready to check out what’s in store for the new map in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is currently available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.