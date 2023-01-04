Fall Guys is a title known for its great crossovers, which already featured the debut of cosmetics inspired by acclaimed franchises such as Halo, Assassin’s Creed, and Street Fighter, among others. With that said, Mediatonic revealed that the newest crossover will be with Robert Kirkman’s Invincible series, as the game will receive skins inspired by its protagonist Mark Grayson, AKA Invincible, as well as Omni-Man, and Atom Eve. But how can you get the Invincible skins in the game? Now, in order to help you win crowns with style and hopefully become invincible yourself, here’s how to get the Invincible, Omni-Man, and Atom Eve skins in Fall Guys.

How to Get the Invincible, Omni-Man, and Atom Eve Skins in Fall Guys

According to the official Fall Guys Twitter profile, you will be able to get the Invincible, Omni-Man, and Atom Eve skins by purchasing them through the Fall Guys Store from January 5, 2022, to the end of the event.

Now, although no information was given regarding the duration of the crossover or the price of each costume, we can assume that taking into consideration the game’s previous crossovers, it is very likely that the skins will be available on the store for around 5-6 days and cost 800 Show-Bucks each if purchased in a bundle featuring the full costume.

If you are worried about not having enough of the currency to get the skins or just don’t know how to get good amounts of it in the game, don’t forget to check out how to get Show-Bucks in Fall Guys.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can currently buy all issues of Image Comics’ Invincible through official retailers, as well as watch the first season of its adaptation on Amazon Prime.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023