How to Get the Labyrinth Staff in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 has many hidden locations to discover, and sometimes within these secret spots are rare loot and legendary weapons. The Labyrinth Staff is a top choice for a melee weapon, so there’s no wonder why players want to get their hands on it. This weapon can be hard to find, so this guide will cover finding the Labyrinth Staff in Remnant 2.

Where to Find the Labyrinth Staff in Remnant 2

Players can find the Labyrinth Staff in the Labyrinth level of Remnant 2. As you make your way through the level, you will encounter a portal that changes the environment on the other side. Make it to the portal shown in the image in this guide, and instead of going through it — go left.

When facing the portal, take a left and head to the edge of the ledge until you find rubble below. Take a leap of faith and land on this rubble, turning it into a platform.

Continue forward and get prepared for a boss fight. Don’t worry; the boss fight is easy considering all you need to do is aim for its white weak point.

Once you defeat the boss and clear the enemies, you will be rewarded with the Vengeful Strike mutator and tons of resources and materials for crafting. Up against the pedestal, you will find the Labyrinth Staff!

Labyrinth Staff and Vengeful Strike Mutator Effects

The Labyrinth Staff is extremely powerful as charge attacks perform an AEO which strikes all enemies with 2m, creating high damage output. Best of all, the damage this melee weapon produces will generate additional Mod Power, meaning you can use Mods more frequently when using this weapon.

The Vengeful Strike Mutator you receive from defeating the boss is an excellent addition to the Labyrinth Staff, so I recommend equipping that in the available mutator slot immediately. The Vengeful Strike Mutator increases melee damage by 20% when below 50% Max Health, making it the perfect way to maximize the potential of the Labyrinth Staff and turn your build into a melee focus.

