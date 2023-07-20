Remnant 2: What is the Combination For the Chest in Ford’s Room?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering what’s inside the chest in Ford’s Room? Remnant 2 has many secrets for players to discover, and finding the combination to this chest is one of them. The good news is that you have had the combination since the beginning of the game, and it’s in your inventory. Read on to discover the combination to the chest in Ford’s Room in Remnant 2.

The Code for the Chest in Ford’s Room

You can find the combination to the chest in Ford’s room by heading into your inventory and inspecting the flashlight Ford gave you at the beginning of Remnant 2. As you inspect it, you’ll notice a four-digit code reading: 0415. This is the combination to his chest, so put this in the lock and hit the open button to see what’s inside.

Inside the chest, you’ll find a Cargo Control Key, which you must take to another location in Ward 13. To find this location, head out of Ford’s room and go downstairs. Keep going (past the checkpoint crystal) until you find a chainlink fence, and run past it until you reach cargo containers and a locked door. Try to open this door, and then select the cargo key to officially open the door.

You’ll find the MP-60 SMG weapon inside this cargo room. Not only is this an excellent choice for an SMG, but it is also one of the best early game weapons that is good enough to get you through the game to later levels. Upgrading it in Ward 13 with the right materials can make it an excellent secondary weapon choice.

I recommend upgrading this weapon with the Hot Shot modification and the Slayer Mutator. The former will imbue ammunition with fire and increase range damage, while the Slayer Mutator will increase damage for the gun whenever you reload. I’ve used this combination for almost all the guns I have equipped, turning my character’s build into an unstoppable force.

