All Archetypes in Remnant 2, Ranked

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Remnant 2 is filled with customization options for the players, including weapons mods, mutators, and skills and perks. Before the player can get customizing, though, the first big decision is choosing an Archetype at the beginning of the game. With five to choose from, you may be on the fence about who is best. This guide will rank all five Archetypes from worst to best to make you feel more comfortable about your decision.

Ranking All Archetypes in Remnant 2

Each Archetype has its strengths and weaknesses. Some are meant to help solo players out, while others focus on being a team player. Read further for our ranked list of the best Archetypes in Remnant 2 as we detail each and why they belong in their corresponding spot.

5. Hunter

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Focused on a playstyle for shooting long range, mastering it can be difficult as many of the game’s areas are in close quarters. This fact brings it down to the number 5 spot, but it’s still not a terrible class. For example, one perk makes this Archetype one of the most helpful classes in the game — Mark. Mark will highlight every enemy in the surrounding area, even through walls, making it easy to know where enemies are coming from. This can be a helpful perk solo but even more beneficial during co-op.

4. The Challenger

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Challenger is the tank option in Remnant 2, where players will take on the role of a class that is built to take a lot of damage. Challenger’s skills and traits will grant buffs to the player, increasing defense and providing a decent area of attack. The only downfall of this class is that it can be quite challenging to win in boss battles that require a lot of movement, considering its weighty nature will cost more stamina.

3. Gunslinger

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Gunslinger is one of the best Archetypes in Remnant 2, mainly due to its focus on maximizing damage output. All the Gunslinger’s skills allow this Archetype to deal more damage to all enemies in the shortest time possible. For example, one skill will enable the Gunslinger to have unlimited ammo for a short time, allowing them to unload on waves of enemies or bosses. While I’ll always recommend The Handler for solo players, The Gunslinger is also a solid choice.

Related: How to Get Engrams for a Second Archetype in Remnant 2

2. Handler

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Handler is your best bet if you plan on playing Remnant 2 solo, but even in co-op, it’s a top Archetype. With a dog sidekick that helps heal and revives the player, The Handler gives the player a second chance if they make a mistake and end up meeting their demise. Additionally, the dog can attack when you tell it to, helping with distracting more brutal enemies as you rain bullets on an unaware opponent. It’s the most forgiving Archetype in Remnant 2, which is excellent considering how punishing the game can be.

1. Medic

The Medic is the best Archetype in Remnant 2, as its focus is on providing shields and HP to the party and himself. With the game being a souls-like, it increasingly gets more difficult, so having as much access to HP is essential. The Medic makes this possible through its skills to help the team survive longer through supply additional Relic charges and shields, which could make or break whether you win a challenging boss battle. While The Medic is best in a team environment, it can do quite well in solo mode as well.

- This article was updated on July 21st, 2023