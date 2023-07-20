How to Reset All Spent Trait Points in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Remnant 2 has a significant amount of customization options for builds. Players can create builds to their liking through Archetypes, weapons mutators and mods, rings, and, most importantly, Trait Points. In a challenging game like Remnant 2, making a mistake with Trait Point allocation is common. Don’t worry, there is a way to reset all spent Trait Points in Remnant 2, and this is how you can do it.

How to Respec Trait Points in Remnant 2

To reset all spent Trait Points in Remnant 2, you must speak to Wallace at Ward 13. If you need to familiarize yourself with Wallace, he is the guy you first encounter when choosing an Archetype at the beginning of the game. Wallace can be easily found in his little nook by the water side of Ward 13. Use the image attached to this guide for a better understanding of what he looks like.

Wallace sells the “Orb of Undoing” item that will allow you to reset all spent Trait Points, costing 3 Lumenite Crystal and 2500 Scraps. It’s still being determined whether this price changes depending on the player’s level or whether the price will stay the same throughout. I wouldn’t be surprised if it did change, considering Remnant 2 constantly changes from one player to the next.

The Orb of Undoing is a consumable, so once you make the purchase, you must head into your inventory, hover over it, and select use. This will allow you to go to your Trait page and respend all of them from scratch. If you’re wondering how many Trait Points you have spent so far, the game will tell you at the top of the Traits page in the pause menu.

What Traits Should Players Focus on First?

There are three Traits that players should focus on the most, Endurance, Vigor and Spirit. Endurance will allow players to run and dodge more often, Vigor will increase health to survive longer, and Spirit will have your weapon mods regenerating faster so you can use them more frequently. There’s a high chance that these Traits won’t be available to you as the game is pretty randomized towards the Trait cards you acquire, so if they aren’t, make sure to allocate them to similar Traits.

