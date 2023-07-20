How to Solve the Music Harp Puzzle in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The puzzles in Remnant 2 are some of the most complex puzzles in a long time. You’ll often be scratching your head for hours just trying to solve one puzzle. One of the more challenging ones is the Music Harp puzzle in The Forbidden Grove of the Yaesha biome. Players must play the instrument in a specific way to raise a bridge. This guide will cover solving the Music Harp puzzle in Remnant 2.

Music Harp Puzzle Solution in Remnant 2

One of the hardest puzzles in Remnant 2 is the Music Harp. Players will encounter a book on the shelf next to the checkpoint crystal that hints at how to play the Music Harp, but it requires the player to know how to read musical notes. No joke. In the notebook, you will notice five symbols, each representing a note found on the Harp. It gets tricky here because the game expects you to know how to read music notes.

I didn’t know how to read music, so I had to google it, but this is what the notebook says in musical terms. A horizontal line next to a musical note means that the note must be held, and notes without a horizontal line can be interrupted by the following note. So in this example, the two notes on top in the journal must be held along with the one on the bottom right, and the two on the bottom section to the left are interrupted.

It may be hard to see, but this is the solution to the Music Harp puzzle.

Here is a bullet point list of how to solve the puzzle, starting from the far right side and working over to the left.

Raise the first peg. Raise peg three down. Then raise peg six down. Raise peg five down. Raise no pegs. Raise peg seven down.

To “hold” a note, players must leave one peg down after the strike of a peg. And for a note to be interrupted, a peg must be up right after a note strikes. I know it’s very complicated, and I’m surprised that Gunfire Games expect their game to be played by many musicians.

