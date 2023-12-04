Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 5 brings a lot of fantastic new items, features, and modes for players to enjoy. One of the best additions is the Lamborghini, a hot rod that allows players to speed across the large game map.

Getting the Lamborghini isn’t straightforward, as it requires a few steps to unlock it officially in the game. Read further to learn how to get the Lamborghini in Fortnite Chapter 5!

Unlocking the Lamborghini in Fortnite Chapter 5

Players can unlock the Lamborghini in Fortnite Chapter 5 by purchasing the Lamborghini Huracan bundle for Rocket League. The bundle costs 2,000 credits, equivalent to $20 dollars. After buying the Lamborghini Huracan Bundle, players must link their Epic Games account to both Fortnite and Rocket League to use the Lamborghini in Fortnite.

Once you have linked your Epic Games account to Rocket League and Fortnite, you can find the Lamborghini Huracan skin in your locker room under the Car Body Tab in Fortnite. In the Car Body Tab, you will also be able to customize the Lambo with new decals and wheels, allowing you to make the car look unique and fresh compared to other players with the same car.

What’s Included in the Huracan Bundle for Rocket League?

If you think 2,000 credits is too expensive for just a Lamborghini, know that the Huracan Bundle also includes other goodies. For example, the bundle comes with the Huracan STO, wheels, player banner, decals, and new antennas. Most importantly, it comes with the opportunity to show off to other players as you speed past them in your brand-new Lambo!

Will the Lamborghini Become Available Without the Huracan Bundle?

At the time of writing, there is no information on whether the Lamborghini will become available in Fortnite without purchasing the Huracan Bundle in Rocket League. It’s unfortunate for sure and definitely feels like a money grab by the developers, but it’s not all that bad, considering Rocket League is a free-to-play game. This means if you are new to Rocket League, you at least won’t have to purchase the game itself to make steps towards getting the Lambo.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023