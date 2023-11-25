How to Get the Large Rucksack in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Carry more items, craft more weapons, and exfil with more unlocks. That’s the way the cookie crumbles. Here is how to get the large rucksack in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

MW3 Zombies: How to Get the Large Rucksack

A large rucksack, often referred to as a backpack, is the go-to item for all Operators who wish to carry more items than what the default small rucksack is able to carry in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. While you can go ahead and purchase it – and we will talk about this later – the best way to get one of these is by opening loot caches all around the map. Yes, this is another case of RNG-dependent content, so that’s a bummer. Not only that but you will also need to exfil in order to use the large rucksack for your next Zombies run.

There are some reports that the bigger the Threat zone you open caches in, the better chances you have to find the large rucksack. I recommend completing Aether Nests and Infested Strongholds so that you can open Aether Caches, which arguably carry better items. You can also complete Contracts so that you can open up Reward Rifts and hopefully collect a large or even a medium rucksack.

Remember I said you can just purchase the large rucksack? Well, it is true, you can purchase it for 10,000 Essence, but only at the store that is located in the High Threat zone. Now, if you are not particularly good at surviving in the High Threat zone, you can see this as a suicide mission. And while getting the large rucksack at random drops may take longer, I think it is the most accessible choice you can take. But of course, if you choose otherwise, just make sure to exfil as soon as you get it.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2023