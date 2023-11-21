MW3 Zombies Closing Time Guide: How to Defeat Stormcaller

Image: Activision

As part of the Act 3, Tier 4 Closing Time mission, MW3 Zombies tasks players with delving deep into the Aether Storm and killing both the Stormcaller and 50 of the zombies found inside of it.

But taking into account that the Stormcaller can be considered a caffeine-infused version of the Disciple, defeating it won’t be easy. Here’s how to defeat the Stormcaller boss on MW3 Zombies.

How to Easily Defeat Stormcaller Inside the Aether Storm in MW3 Zombies

The easiest way to defeat the Stormcaller boss in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is by simply finding the Blood Burner Motorcycle and then hitting the boss with its Aether Pulse Field. If you hit the boss with it while in the low-danger zone, it will go down with one hit.

How to Kill Stormcaller Without the Blood Burner Motorcycle

Taking into account how Blood Burner is unbelievably hard to find in most deployments (I only managed to find it in two), you can also brute-force your way through and kill the boss without it by first making sure you and your party are equipped with Tier 2 rare or above primary weapons, 4+ Gas Masks, and at least one Juggernaut killstreak.

Once you have all of the above, head to the center of the storm to meet your foe and then focus your fire on it and the many stray zombies who will be looking to turn you into a full-course meal. If you start to get overwhelmed, use the Juggernaut killstreak to tank the damage and (9 out of 10 times) kill the boss through its overwhelming attack power.

Given its massive health and the many enemies found within the storm, I only recommend you face the boss while part of a three-person team.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023