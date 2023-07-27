How to Get the Motorcycle in BOTW: Zelda Breath of the Wild

Image: Nintendo

The world of Hyrule is utterly massive in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While there are many different ways to traverse the land, including shield surfing and horse riding, there’s one item in particular that makes exploration a breeze. The Master Cycle Zero is the game’s only vehicle, allowing players to reach far-off places in mere seconds. Getting the Master Cycle motorcycle isn’t simple, but players should do it as soon as they can in their Zelda: Breath of the Wild playthrough.

Where can Players Find the Master Cycle Motorcycle in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

The Master Cycle Zero was added to Breath of the Wild as part of The Champions’ Ballad DLC, which means it can’t be found in the base game. It also can’t be found until defeating the four Divine Beasts, as that will allow you to start the DLC in the first place. You’re unfortunately out of luck if you’ve never purchased the game’s Expansion Pass before. If you have, you’ll want to get started on The Champions’ Ballad before any other side quest, as the Master Cycle Zero is too good at traversal to waste on an already-completed save file.

After a long quest involving the Shrine of Resurrection, an item that defeats enemies in one hit, and battles against each of the four Ganons, you’ll end up in one final trial. Completing this trial will grant you access to a special boss fight, and completing that fight will lead you to the Master Cycle Zero. It will be a lot to handle at once, but the result is absolutely worthwhile — especially if you have plenty of shrines and side quests left unfinished.

One downside to the Master Cycle Zero is its need for fuel. After a certain amount of time, the motorcycle will require materials to bring its fuel gauge back to full. Practically any material can be used, though ancient ones will almost always be the most effective. Just make sure you collect plenty of items as you ride the Master Cycle Zero if you want practically no downsides to using it!

- This article was updated on July 27th, 2023