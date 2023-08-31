How to Get the Old Earth Pump Shotgun in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Even when you’re discovering intense new weapons that can shred enemies and cripple even deadly robots, sometimes you yearn for the classics in Starfield. With a shocking number of varieties in ammunition types allowing you to have an answer for any type of threat, you’d be surprised how much the old ways still work. The Old Earth Pump Shotgun is a classic, whether you’re clearing hallways or living out your zombie movie fantasies, and here’s how you can get it in Starfield.

Where to Buy the Old Earth Pump Shotgun in Starfield

The easiest way to get the Old Earth Pump Shotgun is to go to a hub like Akila City and check the local gun shop inventory for the Old Earth Pump Shotgun in Starfield. Rowland Arms, for instance, fits the rugged aesthetic of these weapons, but you can potentially find this gun at shops across the galaxy, such as at Neon Tactical, or Centaurian Arsenal in New Atlantis.

Some of you might notice that it’s not always in the inventory, so here’s another trick for you: sit in a nearby chair and hit the ‘wait’ command for a full day. Refresh until the inventory has the gun you’re looking for. As a bonus, you might notice it’s of Refined quality or better, so check the whole list over. You might think you’re weirding out the shopkeeper, but folks like Belle Rowland have seen far worse come through the doors.

Can You Find a Free Old Earth Pump Shotgun?

You can find the Old Earth Pump Shotgun aboard the ECS Constant in the Porrima system, just near Alpha Centauri on the Star Map. Our editor Diego Perez has found all sorts of Old Earth weapons, and there’s even a cache where you can steal any of these without spending a dime, if you don’t get caught.

- This article was updated on August 31st, 2023