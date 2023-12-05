How to Get the Oscar Tiger Skin in Fortnite

Here's how you can unlock the new Oscar skin in Fortnite!

December 5th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
Unlocking Tiger Skin in Fortnite
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fortnite Chapter 5 has introduced a ton of new content for fans, including items and fresh features. Most importantly, players can expect to obtain new skins as they play through the latest chapter, including Oscar Tiger.

If you want to run around as Oscar Tiger and show off to your opponents, we have you covered. This guide will explain unlocking the Oscar skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1.

Unlocking the Oscar Tiger Skin in Fortnite

The first fact you must know regarding unlocking the Oscar Tiger skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 is that you must first purchase the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks. 950 V-bucks equals $9.99, unlocking various rewards for players as they level up.

Once you have purchased the Battle Pass, you can unlock the Oscar Tiger Skin on page three of the Battle Pass. In other words, you must complete the first two pages of the Battle Pass by completing quests and leveling up before you can unlock Oscar and equip it for in-game use. Additionally, the player must be at level 14 and have acquired at least 9 Battle Stars.

Related: How to Unlock Grand Glacier Vault in Fortnite

How to Unlock Variants of Oscar in Fortnite

While players can unlock the base version of the Oscar Tiger skin in Fortnite by following the steps mentioned previously, they can also unlock different skin variants. There are two different versions of Oscar: Champion Brawler and Shock Brawler. To unlock the Champion Brawler, the player must reach page 4 of the Battle Pass and reach level 20.

As for the Shock Brawler, the player unlocks this version by completing a specific quest that will become available on day 7 of the Fortnite Chapter 5 — keep an eye out for that.

To summarize, players can unlock the Oscar Tiger skin by progressing through the Battle Pass, completing objectives, and leveling up. Besides unlocking Oscar, players should expect to unlock other rewards as they progress through the Battle Pass, making it well worth the effort.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Christian has been a writer of Attack of the Fanboy for over a year and has covered Shadows of Rose, Lords of the Fallen, Remnant 2, Lies of P, and more; his favorite genre is Survival Horror. He has a business degree but felt the need to take his love for video games to the gaming community. Outside of writing, you can find him listening to all types of podcasts, especially Always Sunny Podcast and Morbid True Crime.

More Stories by Christian Bognar

More on Attack of the Fanboy :