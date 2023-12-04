How to Unlock Grand Glacier Vault in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

During Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, players can get access to a wide array of items, as well as to the Weapons Bench needed to both remove and add mods to their weapons by unlocking any of the five vaults located in The Island.

But how can you unlock the Grand Glacier Vault? Here’s how to unlock the Grand Glacier Vault in Fortnite.

How to Unlock the Grand Glacier Vault in Fortnite

Like all of the other vaults you can find while exploring The Island, you can unlock the Grand Glacier Vault in Fortnite by staying close to its electronic panel for a few seconds while in possession of a specific Society Medallion —in this case, Montague’s. Once the vault is unlocked and the icon showcased in the image below is shown, it will take a few seconds for it to open, so be patient.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: How to View LEGO Skin Styles in Fortnite

How to Get the Montague’s Medallion

You can get the Mointague’s Medallion in Fortnite by either killing Montague or a player carrying it. Be advised, as upon equipping the medalion, you will become one of the most wanted targets on the map.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: How to Eliminate Players With Iron Sights in Fortnite

How to Easily Defeat Montague in Fortnite

I was able to easily defeat Montague (right after deploying) by first dealing with the guards inside of the mansion and then engaging him with an Uncommon Shotgun. During the gunfight, keep zigzagging in front of him while performing shotgun headshots to quickly deplete his shield and then his health.

Although he will likely fail to hit you most of the time if you keep your momentum, don’t forget to purchase a Shield Potion in the vending machine by the entrance of the Mansion for safe measure (if possible). After his defeat, the boss will also drop his massively overpowered Legendary Montague’s Enforcer AR, so make sure to grab it to become unstoppable at midrange.

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on both PS5 and PC.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023