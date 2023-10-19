How to Get the Princess Sting Pendant in Lords of the Fallen

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Pendants are helpful accessories that can improve your build in Lords of the Fallen. One of the best early-game Pendants players can get is the Princess Sting, which increases damage dealt if the player has a smaller equip load. It’s the perfect Pendant if you plan on creating an agility build. This guide will cover finding the Princess Sting Pendant in Lords of the Fallen.

Where to Find the Princess Sting Pendant in Lords of the Fallen

Players can find the Princess Sting Pendant in Lords of the Fallen inside Skyrest while in the Umbral Realm. Start from the back entrance of Skyrest, which you can open with the Skyrest Bridge Key. You can reach this area from the main Vestige if you have already opened the door.

Continue straight through the middle walkway, and once you reach the end, look to the right. There is a gated door on the right-hand side that is locked in the Axiom Realm (right next to the spiral staircase and statues).

Transition into Umbral to walk through this gated door and then walk over the spine walkway to get to the other side.

On the left of this small room, you will find an Umbral Belly, which you can Soulflay to have an item fly out. The item that comes out is the Princess Sting Pendant, so pick it up to officially add it to your inventory.

All Pendants in Lords of the Fallen

There are a total of 22 Pendants players can find while playing Lords of the Fallen. Below is a grid of all the available Pendants and the abilities and buffs they provide for the player.

Pendant Ability Cavalry Pendant Reduce the mana cost of shout sorceries and buff sorceries. Empyrean Pendant Increase holy damage and holy defence. Faceless Carving Increase wither damage and wither defence. Hallowed Triptych Holy damage deals additional posture damage. Hysteria Pendant Increases spellpower. Inner Serpent Pendant Dodging reloads your crossbow automatically. Miner’s Pendant Gain additional catalyst slots, to a maximum of 5 slots. Paladin’s Pendant Increase Strength and Endurance attributes. Pendant of Atrophy Umbral sorceries can be cast with insufficent mana, but at the cost of wither damage. Pendant of Burden Deal additional damage for every status effect inflicted upon an enemy. Pendant of Induration Increase physical defence. Pendant of Infernal Oblation Deal additional damage to burning enemies. Pendant of Parting Has a chance to spawn a mine upon killing an enemy with an attack which deals wither damage. Pendant of the Blood Sun Temporarily increases the damage of sorceries upon killing an enemy. It can stack multiple times. Princess Sting Deal additional damage with a smaller equip load. Relic of Perpetuation Increase maximum health. Rhogar’s Delight Increase fire damage and fire defence. Scornful Effigy Reduce maximum health but deal additional damage. Shrunken Skull Pendant Fully-charged ranged attacks deal additional damage. Shuja Harmony Hoop After each spell cast, further spells temporarily deal increased damage. Casting spells from different magic schools further amplifies this effect. Unbridled Focus Reduce the mana cost of channelled sorceries and aura sorceries. Warrior’s Claw Increase physical damage and physical defence.

Players can only have one Pendant equipped at a time, considering only one Pendant slot is available. On the other hand, players can have two rings equipped, allowing for their character to become even stronger.

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2023