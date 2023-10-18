What Does the Odd Stone Do in Lords of the Fallen?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lords of the Fallen is filled with mysterious items. Whether they are a simple consumable that requires high radiance for a description, or one that seems to have no purpose, there are many hidden secrets to uncover. The Odd Stone is a good example; the game gives you zero clue on how to use it. This guide will cover what the Odd Stone does in Lords of the Fallen.

What is the Purpose of the Odd Stone in Lords of the Fallen?

Players first encounter the Odd Stone in Lords of the Fallen in Lower Calrath after picking up the Ornx Rune and Soulflaying the Stigma nearby. The in-game description for this item is “A smooth, dark stone.” Thanks, Hexworks, very vague and no hint whatsoever. It turns out players can give the Odd Stone to Pieta in Skyrest.

After giving the Odd Stone to Pieta, an option will appear to hand over the Odd Stone. Doing so will open up a new dialogue with Pieta, where she will go into detail about the Odd Stone and open up about her childhood. Outside of learning more about Pieta, the Odd Stone seems to be of no use. There is no reward from Pieta after the new dialogue.

If you find more stones in your playthrough of Lords of the Fallen, bring them back to Pieta, where even more dialogue interactions will occur. This is a great way to learn more about the lore of the characters, specifically Pieta and the world of Lords of the Fallen.

Remember, if you ever find an item you are unsure what to do with, go speak to all the NPCs in Skyrest. More than likely, an NPC will want the item, and handing it over has the possibility of progressing further in the NPC’s quest. Progressing their quests is essential, especially if you wish to obtain rare items or have them help you during boss fights.

