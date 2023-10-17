Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lords of the Fallen has over 70 spells for players to find throughout the world of Mournestead. These spells fall into three schools of magic: Radiant, Rhogar, and Umbral. Radiant is a fan favorite, with some of the best options coming from this type. Orius Judgement is a top choice for Radiant casters, and we’ll help you find it. Here’s how to get Orius Judgement in Lords of the Fallen.

Where to Find Orius Judgement Radiant Spell in Lords of the Fallen

Players can get the Orius Judgement Radiant spell in Lords of the Fallen from Stomund, Captain of Fidelis in the Abbey of the Hallowed Sisters. Players can only access this area at the end of the game, and it becomes available after defeating the Blessed Carrion Knight boss in the Tower of Penance.

After beating the boss and cleansing the beacon at the Tower of Penance, players will find Stomund hanging out by himself on the main path inside the Abbey of the Hallowed Sisters (he is impossible to miss). Speak to him and exhaust his dialog to view his inventory, where he will now have the Orius Judgement Radiant spell available to purchase.

What Does Orius Judgement Do in Lords of the Fallen?

Orius Judgement is one of the best Radiant spells in Lords of the Fallen. It’s perfect for builds looking for a more ranged approach while dealing with crowds of enemies.

Orius Judgment’s in-game description is “Summon bolts of Radiant magic from the sky.” This is a great way to take out the game’s many ranged enemies from afar and deal with the hordes of Umbral enemies.

Keep in mind, though, that Orius Judgement costs 120 mana and requires Radiance to be at level 35. Considering that you can’t get the spell until close to the end of the game, like previously mentioned, it makes sense why the Radiance stat needs to be so high to use it.

If you’re looking for other spells to wield as a Radiant caster, check out our best spells guide, where we review the best Umbral, Rhogar, and Radiant spells.

