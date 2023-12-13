Image: Activision / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Scorcher is a Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies that can instantly kill both normal and special enemies. Players will want to get the Scorcher schematic as soon as possible, gaining an advantage at the beginning of the match.

Obtaining the Scorcher schematic takes time, and it won’t be easy. But, with this guide, you will learn how to get the Scorcher schematic in MW3 Zombies to prepare for what’s to come.

Finding the Scorcher Schematic in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Players can get the Scorcher schematic in MW3 Zombies by defeating the hidden boss, Greylorm. The Greylorm is located within the Aether Storm, and after defeating it, a Reward Rift will appear that has the chance of having the Scorcher schematic inside. If you beat the Greylorm and the Scorcher schematic doesn’t drop, you must beat the boss again and recheck the reward rift.

Once you finally obtain the Scorcher schematic, you must Exfil with it to add it to your inventory successfully. If you die with the schematic, you must get it again in the next round.

How to Find the Greylorm Boss in MW3 Zombies

Players can find the Greylorm hidden boss by collecting four Calibration Data USBs and placing them in the Refractor terminals inside the Aether Storm. The locations of the four Calibration Data USBs are random for every match, so you’ll have to explore the best you can to find them. Once you do this, the Greylorm boss will spawn after a couple of minutes, commencing the boss fight.

Defeating the Greylorm Boss in MW3 Zombies

Considering the Greylorm is one of the most challenging bosses in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, it would be wise to fight it with a group of well-prepared squadmates. You can prepare by upgrading all of your weapons to pack-a-punch 3 and getting necessary field upgrades that work well for your play style. The Greylorm is fast and hits hard, but you should be able to take it down with the proper preparations.

There are three attacks that the Greylorm will execute during the fight. It will either lunge, burrow into the ground, or use Aether Breath, which deals incredible damage. Defeating the Greylorm boils down to staying quick on your feet and ensuring you don’t remain stationary.

