How to Get the Legendary Aether Tool Schematic in MW3 Zombies

When building your dream arsenal, you might seek that last ultimate boost to make even the most common weapons into a portable meat grinder. In MW3 Zombies, the Legendary Aether Tool schematic is the final upgrade along with the Flawless Aetherium Crystal to create something truly deadly.

How to Find the Legendary Aether Tool Schematic in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies

The Legendary Aether Tool Plans are a randomly dropped schematic reward for defeating Greylorm, one of the hardest bosses in MW3 Zombies. You can find this boss inside the Aether Storm once you complete a particular set of prerequisites, and a Reward Rift will appear with a random chance to get this item. For this, you’ll want a ton of armor and reliable teammates.

This is the same practice you’d apply to get the Flawless Aetherium Crystal, so if you don’t have that either, this guide will take you a long way! You’ll need to make it appear by gathering all 4 Calibration Data USBs, which you’ll need to use at the Refractor Terminals inside the Storm (that purple circle that expands once the regular timer ends.)

Be ready; this spawns Greylorm, and you’ll want a good gas mask.

How to Beat Greylorm and Get the Legendary Aether Tool Plans in MWZ

As pointed out by my colleague Christian Bognar, there are 3 main attacks you should watch out for:

Lunge: Greylorm will lunge to close in on players who don’t stay far enough away, similar to how Gorm’gant operates

Greylorm will lunge to close in on players who don’t stay far enough away, similar to how Gorm’gant operates Burrow: Greylorm shares traits with a Ground-type Pokemon, using Dig. When you see this happen, move elsewhere

Greylorm shares traits with a Ground-type Pokemon, using Dig. When you see this happen, move elsewhere Aether Breath: This is the single biggest case for having the Golden Armor Plate to regenerate armor if you’re unable to run away from this attack

Between each of these, hit it with any weapons you have, and Pack-a-Punch III is ideal, so be sure to use the machine in Threat Zone 3 to get your upgrades. After this fight, grab your rewards, you’ve earned them. I’d say to safely Exfil but…to be honest, if you survived Greylorm, chances are you can Exfil from anywhere on the map and be okay at this point!

