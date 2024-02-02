How to Get The Silver, Gold, and Whitewing Keys in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Image: Cygames

While exploring both Folca and Seedhollow in Granblue Fantasy Relink, players will be able to find four different types of chests, the respawnable regular chests and the Silver, Gold, and Whitewing chests which can only be unlocked after you get their respective keys.

So that you can get all of the treasures hidden within the game as soon as possible, here’s how to get the Silver, Gold, and Withewing Keys in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

How to Get the Silver Key

The Silver Key can be acquired by completing the A Lingering Regret Side Quest. The quest can be triggered as early as in Chapter 1 by talking to the Nearly Retired Adventurer in Folca. The NPC will be located west of the Quest Counter and you will be able to complete it by defeating any variant of the Stone Golem.

How to Get the Gold Key in Granblue Fantasy Relink

You can get the Gold Key in Granblue Fantasy Relink by completing the Out of Serpentine Spine Side Quest, which can be triggered by talking to the Adventurer’s Partner NPC at Seedhollow. I first spotted the quest during Chapter 9. To complete the side quest, simply accept any quest featuring at least 1 Cobra and then defeat the enemy.

How to Get the Whitewing Key in Granblue Fantasy Relink

You can get the Withewing Key in Granblue Fantasy Relink by completing Chapter 0. The chapter is automatically unlocked after you complete the main storyline. Together with the key, completing the chapter will also reward you with the ability to take on Maniac difficulty quests and in turn unlock new Mastery nodes for all of the game’s playable characters.

This guide was made while playing Granblue Fantasy Relink on PS5.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2024