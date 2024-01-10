How to Get the Spy x Family Yor and Loid Skins in Street Fighter 6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As part of the game’s collab with CODE: WHITE, Street Fighter 6 players are now able to get an exclusive set of cosmetics based on Spy x Family, which includes skins based on both Yor and Loid Forger.

But how can you get the skins? And more importantly, are they free? Here’s how to get the Yor and Loid Spy x Family skins, as well as their costumes in Street Fighter 6.

How to Get the Spy x Family Skins in Street Fighter 6

You can get the Spy x Family Yor and Loid World Tour avatar skins in Street Fighter 6 for free by going to any Beauty Salon, heading to the Download Recipe tab, and then entering the codes SPY_SF6_YOR (for the Yor skin) and SPY_SF6_LOID (for the Loid skin). Don’t forget to save the recipes after doing so.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Get the Yor and Loid Outfits in SF6

After getting the skins, you can also get Yor and Loid’s outfits by going to Shop, selecting Crossover Items, and then heading to the Goods Shop before purchasing them individually for 500 Drive Tickets each. After getting an outfit, you can equip it to your World Tour character by either selecting Equip after the purchase or by heading to Status and then selecting them among your available Gear pieces.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Both Loid and Yor’s hairstyles are also currently available as part of the game’s selection and can be equipped to your fully customizable World Tour character by heading to any beauty salon and then selecting them.

All Spy x Family CODE: WHITE items (including the skins) will only be claimable/available until February 1st, 2024. Apart from the skins and cosmetics, you can also get a few other items based on the Spy x Family franchise —like a series of themed stickers, frames, and players’ titles— by logging in during the collab’s running period.

Is There a Yor Mod for Street Fighter 6?

For all players who were hoping that the event would feature the debut of a Yor skin for any of the game’s characters, I was unable to find any kind of SF6 Spy x Family character mod on any of the focused hubs or sites (such as Nexus Mods). Although now that the cosmetics are in the game, some are very likely to surface sooner or later.

This guide was made while playing Street Fighter 6 on PS5.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2024