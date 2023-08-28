How to Get the True Ending in Armored Core 6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Armored Core 6 has three different endings, each with a different final boss and cutscene. There is the bad ending called “Fires of Raven,” the good ending, “Liberator of Rubicon,” and the true ending called “Alea Lacta Est.” In this guide, we will walk you through how to get the true ending for Armored Core 6 to see the final narrative of the game.

Unlocking the True Ending in Armored Core 6

To unlock the “true” ending for Armored Core 6, you must complete the game on New Game++. This means it will take you a total of three playthroughs to see the true ending, where you complete the main story, then complete New Game Plus, and lastly, New Game++.

The requirements don’t stop there; you must follow specific steps while playing New Game++. Below are all the requirements you must meet to get the true ending in Armored Core 6.

Play the game in New Game++. Chapter 1 – Mission 6: Attack the Damn Complex. Select “Accept” when the prompt appears during the mission. Chapter 3 – Mission 19: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech. Chapter 3 – Mission 21: Eliminate the Enforcement Squads. Chapter 4 – Mission 26-B: Coral Export Denial Chapter 4 – Mission 33-B: Eliminate V.III

Following these requirements for the chapters and missions mentioned will result in receiving the true ending “Alea lacta Est.”

Related: All Loghunt Rewards in Armored Core 6

How to Get the Good Ending in Armored Core 6

If you aren’t up to playing through Armored Core 6 three times, then you can work towards getting the bad and good ending. This is how you can get a good ending in Armored Core 6.

Chapter 3 – Mission 21: Eliminate the Enforcement Squads Chapter 4 – Mission 31: Intercept the Redguns Chapter 5 – Mission 38: Eliminate Cinder Carla

If you aim for the good ending in new game plus, you must meet two additional requirements on top of the previously mentioned ones. Check them out below.

Chapter 1 – Mission 6: Attack the Damn Complex; when a prompt appears, select “Refuse.” Chapter 3 – Mission 19: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech

Following all those steps will unlock the “Liberator of Rubicon” good ending.

How to Get the Bad Ending in Armored Core 6

Below are all the requirements you must meet to unlock the bad ending in Armored Core 6.

Chapter 3 – Mission 22: Destroy the Special Forces Craft

Chapter 4 – Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers

Chapter 5 – Mission 37: Intercept the Corporate Forces

Meeting these requirements will reward you with the bad ending, “The Fires of Raven.” Luckily, there are no additional steps you must take if trying to get the bad ending in new game plus.

- This article was updated on August 28th, 2023