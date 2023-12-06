How to Get the V-R11 Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies

Image: Activision

An update for Modern Warfare 3 means new content, including additions to the popular Zombies mode. The latest update adds unique schematics, a new story act, and a powerful new Wonder Weapon called the V-R11.

If you want to get your hands on the V-R11 Wonder Weapon as soon as possible, you can do so in one way. Here’s how to get the new Wonder Weapon in Modern Warfare 3 zombies.

Unlocking the V-R11 Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies

Players can get the V-R11 Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies in one way: through the Mystery Box. Doing so requires great luck, but the more you try, the more likely you will succeed and walk away with the brand-new Wonder Weapon.

Keep in mind that using the Mystery Box is not cheap, as you will need 950 Essence every time you interact with the box. Opening the Mystery Box will reward you with a randomized item or weapon, possibly landing on the V-R11 or landing on something entirely different. Keep farming Essence and using the Mystery Box as much as possible to finally get the V-R11!

Is There a Schematic for the V-R11 Wonder Weapon in MW3?

At the time of writing, it doesn’t look like there is a Schematic for the V-R11 Wonder Weapon. I double-checked the Wonder Weapon tab on the Schematics page in the Zombies menu, and the V-R11 is absent. This means players won’t be able to complete contracts in high-threat zones and get the Schematic for the Wonder Weapon to use in future rounds. At least, not for now.

What Does the V-R11 Do in MW3 Zombies?

The V-R11 is a unique Wonder Weapon in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, vastly different from the other game options. The V-R11 allows players to shoot zombies and turn them into humans, fighting by your side and attacking enemies. It also works vice versa, where you can shoot hostile humans and turn them into friendly zombies as your teammates.

Additionally, players can use the V-R11 on their squadmates! Don’t worry, it won’t hurt them. Instead, it will grant your squadmates a nice little buff, making them stronger and increasing the damage they deal for a short period.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023