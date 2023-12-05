Best TAQ Eradicator Zombies Build in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Activision

The TAQ Eradicator is one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s best light machine guns, but this LMG is a real standout in the cooperative Zombies mode. LMGs are already the weapons of choice for most pro Zombies players, but the TAQ Eradicator ranks among the best to use.

Because it’s one of the lightest LMGs in its class, it provides all of the benefits of an LMG without sacrificing any of the mobility that Zombies players crave. It’s basically an assault rifle and LMG hybrid, making it a great choice for your insured weapon slots in MW3 Zombies. While it’s great on its own, this weapon really shines with the right loadout. These are the best attachments to use with the TAQ Eradicator in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Best TAQ Eradicator Zombies Build

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This TAQ Eradicator build focuses on maximizing the best aspects of the weapon’s assault rifle and LMG heritage. With a huge magazine size and unparalleled mobility for its class, the TAQ Eradicator is one of the best guns in the game. Add these attachments to it and it’ll become even better:

Barrel: Exiler-84 Short Barrel

Exiler-84 Short Barrel Muzzle: Wrathguard Compensator

Wrathguard Compensator Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 150 Round Drum

150 Round Drum Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

The Exiler-84 Short Barrel gives the TAQ Eradicator a boost to mobility and sprint-to-fire speed, bringing it more in line with assault rifles than LMGs. To ensure a buttery smooth recoil pattern, this build adds a Wrathguard Compensator to the weapon’s Muzzle. The Demo Cleanshot Grip helps with that as well, as does the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop.

Related: MW3 Zombies Stash Glitch: How to Store More Than 10 Items

All of this is topped off with a 150 Round Drum Magazine so you can spend less time reloading and more time mowing down waves of Zombies. Ultimately, this build makes the TAQ Eradicator a laser that still has the mobility to keep you alive in the dangerous parts of the Urzikstan Exclusion Zone. It’s well worth a slot in your insured weapons.

Of course, the beauty of custom loadouts is the ability to fine-tune them to your preference. Maybe you prefer even more mobility and would rather use an Akimbo Snake Shot Tyr build. Maybe you’re farming contracts to unlock missing Schematics and need the firepower provided by Akimbo WSP Swarms. Either way, custom insured weapons are the best of the best in MW3 Zombies, so make sure to tread carefully if you bring them into a match.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023