The PHD Flopper is a helpful perk in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies that can deal with crowd control damage as it explodes and hits every enemy nearby. If you want to permanently unlock PHD Flopper and gain easy access to this powerful perk, you will want to find the Schematic.

This guide will walk you through how to get the PHD Flopper Schematic in MW3 Zombies, as there are specific steps one must take to unlock it officially.

Unlocking the PHD Flopper Schematic in MW3 Zombies

Players can get the PHD Flopper Schematic in MW3 Zombies by completing Contracts in a Tier 2 Zone. Completing contracts within these zones makes it possible for the PHD Flopper Schematic to appear as a reward, although it is not guaranteed.

If you complete a contract within a Tier 2 Zone and unfortunately don’t receive the PHD Flopper Schematic as a reward, then you’ll have to continue to complete contracts until you do. The good news is that it doesn’t matter which contract you complete; it’s just mandatory that it takes place within a Tier 2 Zone to unlock the PHD Flopper.

Best Contracts to Complete for Schematics

The best contracts to complete while trying to unlock a Schematic in a specific zone are the ones that take little time to complete. Focusing on short contracts will allow you to complete them in quick succession, increasing your chances of obtaining the Schematic in mind. The quickest contracts are Eliminate the Bounty, Outlast, and Deliver Cargo.

I recommend focusing on Deliver Cargo contracts as they’re the quickest to complete and relatively easy. The objective of the Deliver Cargo contract is to take an armored vehicle to a specific location, something that should take little time. The location is usually not far at all from where you accept the contract, meaning it’s a short drive.

Remember, make sure that the contract takes place within a Tier 2 Zone to create the chance of getting the PHD Flopper Schematic as a reward!

