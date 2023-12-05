Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the best Perk-a-Colas for those looking to dive into the High-Danger Zone in MW3 Zombies, Deadshot Daiquiri will allow you to immediately aim for the vitals of enemies to score some devastating headshots, even while at high speeds.

But given how getting the Cola mid-deployment will demand either luck or a lot of monetary commitment, getting its schematic is a must. Here’s how to get the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk-a-Cola Schematic in MW3 Zombies.

How to Get Deadshot Daiquiri Schematic in MW3 Zombies

You can get the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk-a-Cola Schematic in MWZ as a chance reward after completing all types of contracts, no matter their threat level. For a bigger chance of getting the Perk-a-Cola schematic without the immediate risk of death that comes with taking most High-Threat contracts, I recommend that you focus on those featured in the Medium-Threat zone.

Which Are the Quickest Contracts in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

The quickest contracts to complete in MWZ are Eliminate the Bounty, Outlast, and Deliver Cargo. Among them, Deliver Cargo is both the easiest and the quickest. Since all you need to do is take the armored vehicle to its destination, this contract can be completed in all zones without any major difficulty.

You will be able to identify the Deliver Cargo contracts available on the Urzikstan map by their signature icon, which will feature a chronometer and can be seen below. Completing one such contract as soon as possible can also help you majorly throughout your deployment, as you will get access to a fully loaded LVT.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that you know how to get the schematic for the Deadshot Daiquiri Pack-a-Cola, as well as which contracts are the easiest and fastest to complete in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, don’t forget to also check out 9 Best Shotguns for MW3 Zombies, Ranked.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023