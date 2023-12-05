How to Get Elemental Pop Schematic in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While most Perk-a-Colas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies have straightforward bonuses, sometimes it’s handy to have one that’s a bit of everything. In the case of the Elemental Pop Can, this schematic is a total wild card, so here’s how to find it in MW3 Zombies!

How to Get the Elemental Pop Recipe Schematic in MW3 Zombies

The Elemental Pop Recipe is a schematic you can find randomly from Reward Rifts after completing Threat Zone 3 contracts in MW3 Zombies. This means you’ll likely not find it on your first try, but complete enough contracts in a row in the red zone and it’ll eventually show up. Be prepared though, as this is the toughest portion of the map, even if you can technically solo these contracts with nearly no gear.

As I’ve covered in the Epic Aether Tool and Refined Aetherium Crystal schematic guides, you’ll want to stick to focusing on the quick and easy contracts to avoid dying and needing to redeploy. By completing enough contracts in Zone 3 in a row, you’ll be able to get schematics for each of the following:

Epic Aether Tool

Refined Aetherium Crystal

Elemental Pop

Tombstone Soda

Ray Gun

Once you’ve collected the Elemental Pop Recipe, escape to Zone 2 or ideally Zone 1 for a safe Exfil so you can keep it forever.

What Are the Best Contracts to Get Elemental Pop Schematics in MWZ?

The best contracts are ideally Cargo Delivery or Outlast, as you can complete them without having to invest much in your loadout in MW3 Zombies. Deploy with Decoy Grenades and Throwing Knives to deal with zombies and hellhounds such as drawing the zombies away from the LTV in Cargo Delivery and Throwing Knives for hellhounds that get too close while exploring or defending in Outlast.

Additionally, for every 10,000 Essence you get from these contracts, consider going to the Buy Stations in Zone 3 to get a Juggernaut killstreak. This will help should you decide to add Bounty contracts to your rotation, or if you want extra assurance for a run in Outlast.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023