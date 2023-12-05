Best Tyr Akimbo Zombies Build in Modern Warfare 3

Leveling up this gun in Zombies is way easier.

December 5th, 2023 by Diego Perez
An operator stood in the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies lobby, sans UI
The Tyr is one of the worst pistols in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. At least, it’s one of the worst in Multiplayer and Warzone. In Zombies, on the other hand, the Tyr is one of the best weapons in the game.

If you’ve been grinding camo challenges in Modern Warfare 3, then you’re already familiar with the Tyr’s infamous fire rate and other drawbacks. Using the weapon in Zombies is much less frustrating. With the right attachment setup and a Pack-a-Punch or two, the Tyr becomes a certified undead slaying machine. Here’s how you can build the Tyr to survive longer in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies matches.

Best Tyr Zombies Build

This Akimbo Snakeshot Tyr build counteracts the weapon’s biggest weaknesses by improving its fire rate and making it a highly mobile gun focused on hip firing. With these attachments, you can mow down hordes of undead foes with ease:

  • Barrel: ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel
  • Laser: XTEN Sidearm-L400
  • Ammunition: 12.7x55mm Snake Shot
  • Trigger Action: Ullr’s Fury
  • Rear Grip: Akimbo Tyr

This is a pretty standard Akimbo Snakeshot build for the Tyr. The ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel not only provides a nice boost to recoil control but also buffs the Tyr’s damage range. The XTEN Sidearm-L400 Laser reduces the weapon’s hip fire spread and increases its sprint-to-fire speed, which is a perfect match for a pair of Akimbo guns.

Since crowd control is a huge part of Zombies, this build gives the Tyr 12.7×55 Snake Shot Ammunition. The Tyr’s standard fire rate is an issue when faced with huge hordes too, so the Ullr’s Fury Trigger Action will make it shoot more like a normal pistol. You can swap the Laser and Barrel with other attachments of your choosing, but the Laser, Akimbo, and Snake Shot Ammunition are essential in any Tyr Zombies build.

With this Akimbo Snake Shot Tyr setup, you’ll be able to survive the toughest encounters in the Urzikstan Exclusion Zone. You can breeze through Story Missions and Dark Aether Rifts alike, and the Mercenaries scattered across the map won’t pose much of a threat to you either.

