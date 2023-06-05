How to Get the White Sword of the Sky in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows players to get both the Skyward Sword Set and the White Sword of the Sky, which heavily resembles the Goddess Sword wielded by Link in the game. But how can you get the White Sword of the Sky in TOTK? Now, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get the White Sword of the Sky in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get the White Sword of the Sky in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can get the White Sword of the Sky in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by either scanning the Skyward Sword Link (The Legend of Zelda Collection Series) amiibo or by completing the Mother Goddess Statue quest.

How to Unlock the Mother Goddess Statue Quest and Get the Free White Sword of the Sky in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can unlock the Mother Goddess Statue Quest in Zelda TOTK by first heading to the Forgotten Temple, located in the upper left corner of the Hyrule map, and then interacting with the fallen Mother Goddess Statue there.

The temple can be reached easily by teleporting yourself to the Mayausiy Shrine. Once at the shrine (which is located inside the temple), you will be able to find the Mother Goddess Statue by simply heading forward.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Related: How to Get the Skyward Sword Set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

After doing so, you will be able to unlock the Mother Goddess Statue Quest by finding three set Goddess Statues (the Statues of Power, Wisdom, and Courage) scattered across Hyrule and then completing their respective quests/requests. Once the third request is fulfilled, the quest will unlock.

You can check out where to find each of the statues and then how to complete both their quests as well as the Mother Goddess Statue Quest below.

Goddess Statue Of Power Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You will be able to find the Goddess Statue of Power in the Spring of Power area, located in the Akkala region. The area will be under the coordinates 3758, 2676, and 0003, and can be easily reached by heading north of the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower, as you can see below. After talking to the statue, she will ask you to collect one Dinraal’s Claw.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Where to Find Dinraal and How to Get Her Claw in Zelda TOTK

In order to get her claw, you first need to spot Dinraal, a feat you can accomplish by heading to the East Akkala Plains Chasm between 7 and 8 PM game-time, as the dragon will be emerging from it. Once you spot her, you will be able to get her claw by shooting an arrow at any of her glowing claws. But be advised, as you will need high Flame resistance in order to approach the flame dragon.

After getting the Claw, just drop it at the Spring of Courage in order to complete the questline given to you by the Goddess Statue of Power.

Goddess Statue Of Wisdom Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You will be able to find the Goddess Statue of Wisdom on Mount Lanaryu, more specifically in the Spring of Wisdom area. The spring will be located directly below Mount Lanaryu Skyview Tower, under the coordinates 3932, -1339, and 0467.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After talking to the statue, she will trigger the side quest Goddess Statue of Wisdom, which will task you with collecting a Claw of the Ice Dragon Naydra.

Where to find Naydra and How to Get Her Claw in Zelda TOTK

You will be able to find Naydra by heading to the Lanaru Snowfield Chasm, as she will emerge from it at around 8 AM.

Once you spot her, just shoot an arrow at her Claw in order to dislodge it and then catch the item. After getting the Claw, just head back to the Statue of Wisdom and drop it down on the spring.

Goddess Statue Of Courage Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Goddess Statue of Courage is located on the Spring of Courage, which is in turn located southeast of the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, south of Jiukoum Shrine, and under the coordinates 0878, -2386, and 0018.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After Talking to the Statue, she will task you with getting another claw, this time of the Lightning Dragon Farosh.

Where to find Farosh and How to Get Her Claw in Zelda TOTK

You will be able to find Farosh by heading to East Gerudo Chasm, as the dragon is set to emerge from there around 5 to 6 PM.

Just as you did before, you will be able to get one of the dragon’s claws by shooting an arrow at it and then grabbing it. Just make sure to not bring any metal weapons/shields/bows, so that you won’t attract the lightning bolts surrounding Farosh.

After getting the claw, just head back to the statue and drop it on the spring in order to complete the Goddess Statue Of Courage and trigger The Mother Goddess Statue quest.

How to Complete the Mother Goddess Statue Quest and Claim the White Sword of the Sky

Once you complete the questline given to you by the third statue (which can be any of the above depending on your order of choice) and start the Mother Goddess Statue quest, you will be able to both complete the quest and claim the White Sword of the Sky by returning to the now fully restored Mother Goddess Statue at the Forgotten Temple and praying to it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.2) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

- This article was updated on June 5th, 2023