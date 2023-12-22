How to get Ultimate Overlords Mega Magic Sword Genshin Impact

Image: miHoYo

The Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword, a new 4-star Claymore in Genshin Impact, can be yours. If you want it, stick around! We’re here to tell you exactly how to get it.

Legend has it that this enchanted blade is meant solely for the supreme ruler of the oceans. It was crafted with special materials to make it immune to water damage.

Where to Find an Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword in Genshin Impact

The Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword is a Joyous Gift in Genshin Impact. To claim it, players must collect 200 Theater Tickets during the Roses and Muskets event. In this event, players will find many different activities, each with unique objectives. Theater Tickets are one of the many rewards players can obtain upon completing the quests in each scene. Given that this is a 4-star Claymore with a base Base Attack of 43.73 that increases your attack by 12%, and can go as high as increasing it by 24%, it’s definitely worth the effort.

The special property of the Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword, which doubles its attack bonus, depends on the number of Melusines you’ve assisted. The in-game description of this ability says, “The support from all Melusines you’ve helped in Merusea Village fills you with strength! Based on the number of them you’ve helped, your ATK is increased by up to an additional 12%.” While it may not be the ultimate game-changer, this weapon is a worthy addition to the arsenals of Freminet and Beidou for F2P players.

Remember, the Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword is only one of the many rewards players can earn during the event. Many other items are offered as rewards for the event that are even harder to collect than this Claymore. So, if this sword doesn’t excite you, keep farming those Theater Tickets and aim for the many other available rewards during the Roses and Muskets event.

