Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to get XP fast in MLB The Show 23 to complete the Season 1 XP Reward Path and your collection before time runs out? You can earn many rewards by doing so, but you must also earn a ton of XP. While this may seem tedious or challenging, it doesn’t have to be. Here is the fastest way to get XP in MLB The Show 23 to earn all the rewards by simply playing the game.

How to Earn XP Fast in MLB The Show 23

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This method involves playing the Road to the Show game mode and completing the Program Player tasks, allowing you to earn XP fast in MLB The Show 23. The initial options when creating a new Ballplayer don’t matter, so feel free to pick a team or be drafted randomly. When you are playing in the Road to the Show mode, you can earn a ton of XP by completing the Player Program missions will allow you to collect Program Stars and progress the Player Program track.

You can access the Player Program missions by following these steps:

Go to the My Ballplayer screen Navigate to the Playstyle submenu Scroll down to Skill Set Click on the See Tasks and Rewards button

You will want to focus on the below repeatable Player Program Tasks:

Plate Appearances

Hits

Extra-base Hits

Related: What are Program Stars in MLB The Show 23?

In-Game Settings

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Before you start playing here are some settings that will make this process a ton easier and quicker.

Presentation

These settings will allow you to play quickly by avoiding long scenes before you play.

Presentation Mode: Fast Play

Fast Play Pitch Selection Cameras: None

None Batter Walkup: Off

Player Lock Options (Includes RTTS)

This settings menu is found in the Mode-Specific menu. These two changes allow you only to take plate appearances and will skip everything else. Again, the goal is to earn XP as quickly as possible here.

Player Lock Fielding Opportunities: Off

Off Player Lock Baserunning Opportunities: Off

Gameplay

These settings will make the game effortless for you to be an all-star slugger, earning you a ton of XP fast.

Gameplay Style: Competitive

Competitive Hitting Difficulty: Beginner

Beginner Pitching Difficulty: Beginner

RTTS Stadium Assignment

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Finally, you will want to create a custom stadium with the shortest distance and the highest elevation. After that, you can assign this stadium to all minor league teams in RTTS. You will hit a ton of home runs because of the dimensions and altitude of the stadium. If you don’t want to break the immersion, you are acceptable to skip this step since you are playing on beginner.

- This article was updated on March 29th, 2023