While the Western town of Sandrock isn’t a very large town, there’s a lot around this desert town to explore. This is how to get your own horse in My Time at Sandrock and cut down on your travel time.
Build a Stable
One of the buildings and amenities you can add to your Sandrock home is a stable where you will keep your horse. In the middle of town, you’ll find the Construction Junction.
Between 7:00 and 22:00 you can go inside and open the catalog to add new features to your home or new buildings to your land.
Among these is the stable. Once you’ve opened the catalog, change the menu on the left to the Structures menu and select Stable. You’ll need:
- 10 Hardwood Sticks
- 5 Rubber Shells
- 5 Steel Bars
- 1000 Gols
To get the sticks and shells you’ll need a Processor and/or a Recycler and for the steel bars you’ll need either a Civil Recycler, Civil Furnace, or you can purchase them from Hammer Time.
After you have all the right items, place the stable on your land and you’ll have a place to house your horse!
Rent a Horse in My Time at Sandrock
The easiest way to utilize a horse in Sandrock in the early game is to rent one from the mount store on the east side of town. You can also rent a camel here. It’s pricey at 501 Gols per week, but it does give you multiple days to use the horse or camel. Plus, you don’t have to have a structure to keep them in.