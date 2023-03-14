Image: Daedalic Entertainment

Are you wondering how to Handcuff someone in Barotrauma as part of the Traitor Mode or for the By the Book talent to obtain valuable marks and experience? Handcuffs are handy, but they can only be used under the right circumstances and by following specific steps. They can be used on hostile Humans or misbehaving crew members. Here is how to handcuff someone in Barotrauma.

How to Restrain Someone in Barotrauma

In order to use the Handcuffs by following the below steps:

You must first restrain or capture a character You can grab a character if they are unconscious, which can be achieved by using a Stun Baton, Stun Gun, or a Chloral Hydrate loaded Syringe Gun. You can also grab them if they use the Ragdoll keybind After that you need to place the Handcuffs in that character’s inventory Finally, you need to press the Equip bar above them

You can release a Handcuffed character by following the below steps:

Grab the Handcuffed person A Handcuffed person can always be grabbed Press the Unequip bar above them or remove the Handcuffs from their inventory

Related: How to Treat Husk Infection in Barotrauma

It is possible for you to handcuff yourself if you put Handcuffs in your own inventory. Be warned that you will need someone else to unlock you from them so be careful not to cause yourself issues. Handcuffed characters cannot interact with Containers, Doors, or Hatches. They also cannot access, use, or pick-up any items from their inventories. However, their inventory is accessible by other characters when grabbing them.

You can craft Handcuffs using the Fabricator:

Skill: Weapons 20

Weapons 20 Materials: Steel Bar

Steel Bar Time: Ten Seconds

Here are the details for the By the Book talent in Barotrauma:

Skill Tree: Security Officer Tier 2

Security Officer Tier 2 Description: Whenever you finish at least one mission, your crew gains an additional 1250 marks and 200 experience for each captured, live enemy human on board your ship, up to a maximum of 2500 marks and 400 experience.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023