Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re joining the tons of other players in Fortnite as it continues to add content and quests, you’ll want to know any mechanics you may have missed. Whether you want to complete quests or maneuver the map better, here’s how to hurdle in Fortnite!

How to Hurdle in Any Area in Fortnite

Sprint toward any low-height object like railings and press the jump button to hurdle them in Fortnite. You can keep running directly into these spots with the button prompt showing until you run out of stamina, so it’s straightforward to do.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This helps when you’re crossing difficult terrain or need to find cover fast, allowing you to vault over objects and get to safety.

How to Hurdle at Different Named Locations in Fortnite

Most named locations in Fortnite have tons of spots you can hurdle, from white railings outside Lavish Lair to balconies across the Snooty Steppes. With a little bit of practice, you can chain these to allow you to quickly sprint to safety and leave clumsier players in your dust.

Hurdling these can even benefit you through in-game quests meant to get players familiar with the mechanics. Coming back into Fortnite after being rallied, I benefited from this and found this to be a pretty standard but smoothly executed mechanic.

What Can You Hurdle in Fortnite?

Objects can vary from railings and balconies to low walls or even gates in the game. As a result, if you sprint in any of the named locations at most objects below or around your height, you should be able to hurdle them in Fortnite, be they crates or tall fountains. While this hardly feels as advanced as parkour systems like in Assassin’s Creed, it adds some fluidity to the game allowing you to move with finesse.

This guide was completed and tested while playing Fortnite on my Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023