How to Install The Sims 4 Wicked Whims Mod

Are you looking to spice your Sims 4 game up a bit by adding some, ahem, sexual content? Thanks to the modding community, this is possible through the Wicked Whims mod. Wicked Whims will add realistic sexual animations and nudity to your Sims 4 game, so this is targeted at players aged 18 years or older. If you meet the age requirement, read on to learn how to install this mod into your game as soon as possible.

How to Get the Wicked Whims Mod for The Sims 4

To download Wicked Whims, those interested can head to the official website for the mod. Here you will find a page warning you about the age requirement, where you can then hit enter to access the site officially. Next, click download and select your preferred method through Nexus or Itch.io.

Follow the steps below to install Wicked Whims onto your PC.

After you download Whicked Whims, open the file and extract the contents. Drag the Whicked Whims mod folder over to your Sims 4 Mod Folder. Start up your Sims 4 game and head over to game options. Head over to the other tab and switch on “enable custom content and mods” and “script mods allowed.” Restart The Sims 4.

Next time you boot up The Sims 4, the game should feature all the sexual content the mod offers!

The Wicked Whims official website also shows a complete list of features included in the mod. This ranges from everything, including menstrual cycles, birth control, and in-depth details about relationships between your sim and NPC in the game. It is a great way to make the game feel even more realistic than it already is!

If you want to add even more fun to your Sims 4 playthrough, you can do so through a multiplayer mod. This will allow you to create a simulated life experience with someone close to you.

- This article was updated on March 20th, 2023