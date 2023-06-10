How to Join The Tekken 8 Closed Beta

Image: Bandai Namco.

Are you among the ones that like us cannot wait for the release of Tekken 8? Well, it’s your lucky day, as Bandai Namco just announced the release date of the first two Closed Network Tests for the game. But when will the tests take place? And more importantly, how can players sign up for it? Now, here’s how to sign up for both Tekken 8 Closed Network Tests, as well as when each of them will take place.

Tekken 8 Closed Network Beta Tests: Release Dates and How to Join in All Platforms

The first Tekken 8 Closed Network Test is set to run from July 21 (1 AM PDT) to July 24, 2023 (12 PM, PDT) and will be available exclusively to PlayStation 5 users. The second Closed Network Test, however, will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC players and will run from July 28 (1 AM, PDT) to July 31, 2023 (12 PM, PDT).

You can sign in for both Tekken 8 Closed Network Beta Tests right now by heading to its official page and then filling in the form featured there. Please be aware that those living in different regions must sign in through their market’s specific page in order to be eligible. You can head to each specific page by simply clicking on it below.

Those who sign up for tests on the PlayStation 5 will be eligible for both tests after being chosen to take part in the first.

Which Characters Will Be Available During the Closed Network Tests?

According to Bandai Namco, a roster of 16 characters composed by Jin Kazama, Kazuha Mishima, Jun Kazama, Lars Alexandersson, Azuka Kazama, Lili, Leroy Smith, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, Nina Willians, Xiaoyu, Hwoarang, Claudio, Brian, Jack-8, and King will be available during both Closed Network Tests. Players will also be able to play on a total of 5 stages.