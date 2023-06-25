How to Leave Training in Final Fantasy 16

Image: Square Enix / PlayStation

The Arete Stone in Final Fantasy 16 allows players to try out Eikon Abilities and master their combos through training mode. While in training, you’ll go up against enemies and try various combinations of abilities to see which is the best fit for you. Leaving training mode can be confusing as the option is pretty well hidden. Read on to learn how to leave training mode and return to the real action in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Exit Training Mode in Final Fantasy 16

If you would like to leave training mode in Final Fantasy 16, all you need to do is press the touchpad, then the triangle button, and select yes to leave training. It took me a while to figure this out, and it wouldn’t be such a problem if the game didn’t make their text so incredibly small.

Here is a quick summary of how to leave training mode below:

Press touchpad Press triangle button Select Yes

Outside of training mode, the Arete Stone allows you to replay entire levels and boss battles — where you can try to get the highest score possible. A fourth mode on the Arete Stone increases the difficulty in Arcade Mode but only becomes available in new game plus.

Quick tip for when you play through Arcade and Stage Replay — there is an option to turn off the cutscenes. Similar to the text to leave the training mode, this text is also tiny. But, at the top of the screen (after selecting the mode), there is an option to play through these modes without having to watch cutscenes. This is great for those who have already completed the story and don’t want to wait through cutscenes that sometimes can be around 15 to 20 minutes long.

The Arete Stone is an excellent addition to the Final Fantasy series. I come to the Arete Stone and replay various missions to master my dodge skills and combos, and it’s because of that practice I have seen a ton of improvement in my playstyle.

- This article was updated on June 25th, 2023