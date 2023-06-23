How to Unlock the Fourth “???” Arete Stone Option in Final Fantasy 16

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy 16 has a great main story, and there’s no doubt about that. Outside of the main quest, though, there is much side content for players to get lost in. Side content includes activities such as side quests, modes at the Arete Stone, and Notorious Mark Hunts. The Arete Stone’s first three modes are unlocked relatively early into the game, but the fourth one takes some extra time. Here is how you can unlock the fourth slot on the Arete Stone in Final Fantasy 16 — Ultimaniac Mode

How to Unlock the Fourth Option on the Arete Stone in Final Fantasy 16

Ultimaniac Mode — essentially just a greater difficulty in Arcade Mode — won’t become available until after completing the main story for Final Fantasy 16. This is because Ultimaniac Mode is only available in New Game Plus. New Game Plus is a mode that will allow you to replay the story with all of your gear and abilities that you acquired in the first playthrough. The good news is that it doesn’t matter which difficulty you complete the game — Action-focused or Story-focused.

Note: Players must select Final Fantasy Mode in New Game Plus for Ultimaniac Mode to unlock.

There you have it; that is how you unlock the fourth slot in the Arete Stone. Ultimaniac Mode is the highest difficulty in Arete Stone’s Arcade Mode. It’s the ultimate way to test your skills and shows that you have mastered the fast-paced combat that Final Fantasy 16 offers. Using this mode is a great way to practice for the upcoming challenges that New Game Plus will have.

Playing in New Game Plus Mode will bring you new monsters, enemy placements, and the ability to craft Ultima Weapons. I highly recommend bringing Ultima weapons to the fight in Ultimaniac Mode, as you will need the highest strength of armor and weapons you can get in the game!

