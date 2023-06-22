Story Focused vs Action Focused Differences in Final Fantasy 16

This guide will cover the differences between story-focused and action-focused gameplay in Final Fantasy XVI.

June 22nd, 2023 by Christian Bognar
Story-focused vs Action-focused in FFXVI
There is a good chance you’re wondering whether to choose story-focused or action-focused when starting Final Fantasy XVI. Players are given a choice between the two modes when starting a new game, each providing a unique experience to the playthrough. So what are the differences between the two modes? This guide will cover everything you need to know regarding story-focused and action-focused modes and how they differentiate.

Differences Between Story Focused and Action Focused in Final Fantasy 16

The main difference between story-focused and action-focused in Final Fantasy XVI is that the former is an easier difficulty, while the latter provides a more significant challenge. More specifically, story-focused will equip timely accessories that make the combat more accessible for players. A handful of timely accessories are available in story-focused mode, and players can enable or turn them off whenever they see fit. Below are all the available timely accessories at launch.

  • Ring of Timely Strikes – Complex ability combinations are executed by pressing the controller’s square button.
  • Ring of Timely Focus – Time slows before any incoming evadable attacks, making it easier to dodge.
  • Ring of Timely Evasion – Automatically evades all eligible attacks when equipped.
  • Ring of Timely Healing – Automatically uses potions if health falls below a specific point.
  • Ring of Timely Assistance – Commands for Torgal is automatically executed.

Should You Pick Story-focused or Action-focused?

Players new to action-focused combat that requires quick reflexes might want to try out story-focused before digging into the stricter challenge that action-focus provides. That said, the game does offer a solid tutorial system — giving players a good grip on everything that combat entails. So at the end of the day, picking a difficulty boils down to what you’re comfortable with.

Action-focused is designed to provide the best experience and what Square Enix intended for Final Fantasy XVI, so if you want to get the most out of the game — action-focused should be your go-to. If unsure, try both modes in the demo before diving into an actual playthrough!

