After weeks of anticipation, the demo for Final Fantasy XVI is finally available, thus giving players all over the world the chance to finally dive into what is shaping up to be one of the best games in the franchise. Now, here’s how to play the Final Fantasy XVI Demo right now on PlayStation 5.

How to Play the Final Fantasy XVI Demo Right Now

You can play the Demo for Final Fantasy XVI right now by heading to the PlayStation Store and then downloading it straight from its store page. You will be able to easily find the demo in the store by heading to its main screen and then scrolling over to Demos.

The demo will feature the final version’s whole prologue and can be downloaded by all players. So don’t worry, as you will still be able to play it even if you haven’t pre-ordered your copy yet.

After completing the prologue, you will then be able to play the game’s Battle Demo, which will give you access to Clive’s Eikonic abilities, new accessories, as well as his adult moveset.

Does the FFXVI Demo Data Carry to the Main Game?

Yes, your save data from the Final Fantasy XVI demo will carry over to the main game once available, so just sit back and enjoy a test of what many —including me personally— consider to be one, if not the favorite to win Game of the Year. The data from the Battle Demo will not carry over.

Is the Final Fantasy XVI Demo Available for PS4?

Unfortunately for all who planned on playing both the demo and the full game on their PS4s, Final Fantasy XVI is being developed and will be released exclusively for the PS5.

With that said, although the game will be a PS5 exclusive at launch, it is very likely that the game, like Final Fantasy VII Remake INTERGRADE, will become available on PC a few years after its release.

Now that you know how to play the official demo for Final Fantasy XVI, don’t forget to also check out a great curiosity regarding the game’s main theme song.