While grav jump and interstellar travel are already possible in this game, there is no better way to deal with enemies than to shoot projectiles straight to their faces. Classy. There are a bunch of ballistic weapons in Starfield you can pick up, and they will come in handy in close-quarter and ranged combat situations while exploring planets and abandoned settlements. Here is how to level Ballistics fast in Starfield.

Starfield: Ballistics Skill Explained

The Ballistics skill is a novice tier skill in the Combat Skill Tree in Starfield. This means that you can spend a Skill Point as soon as you want to unlock this skill, which will increase your ballistic weapon damage output. Three Backgrounds will automatically learn this skill: Beast Hunter, Soldier, and [FILE NOT FOUND]. To rank up or level up this skill you will have to kill an increasing number of enemies in the game. Here is a table explaining all skill challenges and effects:

Ballistics Rank Challenge Effects 1 None. Ballistic weapons do 10% more damage. 2 Kill 20 enemies with a Ballistic weapon. Ballistic weapons do 10% more damage. 3 Kill 50 enemies with a Ballistic weapon. Ballistic weapons do 10% more damage. 4 Kill 100 enemies with a Ballistic weapon. Ballistic weapons range is increased by 30%.

How to Level Ballistics Fast in Starfield

While this skill will naturally complete its challenges as long as you use ballistic weapons to deal with enemies, the best way to level Ballistics fast in Starfield is to jump into a planet with wildlife and, well, shoot everything on sight. Certainly, some creatures in the game can defeat you due to their aggressive or even agile nature, but most of the time you can dominate them with your pure gunpower.

These kills will count toward your challenge tally, so make sure to keep your ammo reserves full so you can get rid of a specific planet’s fauna in peace. Yes, this sounds horrible and completely inappropriate, but the other alternative is to shoot human enemies that will have ranged weapon capabilities, which arguably makes things way harder. Just stick to alien lifeforms for now and you will be good to go. You may lack empathy and your reputation will be destroyed, but at least your ballistic weapons will pack a punch. Totally worth it.

