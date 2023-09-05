How to Level Persuasion Fast in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Persuasion is one of the most valuable skills to have in Starfield. Ranking high in Persuasion can get you out of rough situations and even lower the price of certain goods and new crew members. Leveling Persuasion can be tricky, considering the persuade dialogue option is rare. This guide will teach you how to level up Persuasion fast in Starfield.

Fastest Way to Level Up Persuasion Skill in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best way to level up the Persuasion skill in Starfield is by heading to any major city and entering its bar area. Usually, bars are filled with potential new crew members looking for work. More often than not, the conversation with these potential crew members consists of them asking for a high payment and a dialogue option to persuade them to lower their asking price.

When I went to the bar on Mars in Cydonia City, I encountered a total of six characters who were looking for work. Persuading each of them got me closer to the next rank in the Persuasion skill, and I continued this process by heading to The Viewpoint Tavern in New Atlantis, where there were five more crew members to persuade.

The bottom line is this: Continue going to as many bars as possible, and you will find more than enough characters to raise your persuasion level. This is the fastest way to fly through the ranks for this beneficial skill.

Related: How to Level Piloting Fast in Starfield

All Persuasion Ranks in Starfield

As you progress through the ranks of the Persuasion skill, you’ll increase your chances of succeeding when persuading characters in Starfield. Below, you can find all the ranks and your reward for each.

Rank One – 10% increased chance of success when persuading someone.

– 10% increased chance of success when persuading someone. Rank Two – 20% increased chance of success when persuading someone.

– 20% increased chance of success when persuading someone. Rank Three – 30% increased chance of success when persuading someone.

– 30% increased chance of success when persuading someone. Rank Four – 50% increased chance of success when persuading someone

Players must persuade 18 characters to reach rank four and complete the Persuasion skill. Eighteen may seem like a lot, but following the bar method will achieve this quickly.

- This article was updated on September 5th, 2023