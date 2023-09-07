Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to level the Security perk fast in Starfield? Increasing Security will allow you to unlock higher leveled locks, such as advanced, expert, and master. To level up, you need to lockpick a ton of locks, which can be tough to come by. This guide will walk you through how to level Security fast in Starfield by going to a specific location.

Fast Way to Level Security in Starfield

While this guide won’t get you to rank 4 in one fell swoop, it will help you boost your Security skill and get you one step closer to master. Head to the bank in Akila City (Cheyenne star system) to level Security fast in Starfield. This location has ten locks for you to lockpick with digipicks, and it becomes available for you to access after you complete the bank heist mission when you first arrive in Akila City. The bank is on the right when you enter Akila. Check the image below for what it looks like.

For the other banks I tried, including various locations in New Atlantis, the one in Akila City was the only one offering a vault with many locks to pick. Regardless, if you find more banks in other star systems, check them out for more lockpicking and you may have better luck.

As for the rest of the locks required to level up Security in Starfield, the best way is to check inside buildings, such as bars, backrooms of stores, etc. Also, playing through the game’s long list of missions, more likely than not, leads you to safes and chests that require lockpicking. Eventually, you will get to rank 4.

All Ranks for Security in Starfield

As you lockpick more in Starfield, you’ll rank up, getting closer to master. Here are all the ranks for Security and the requirements of each.

Rank 1 – 1 Skill Point

– 1 Skill Point Rank 2 – 1 Skill Point + Pick 5 locks

– 1 Skill Point + Pick 5 locks Rank 3 – 1 Skill Point + Pick 15 locks

– 1 Skill Point + Pick 15 locks Rank 4 – 1 Skill Point + Pick 30 locks.

So, as you can see, heading to Akila Bank will immediately get you to rank three and close to rank four.

